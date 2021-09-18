Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

Donald Trump Jr. spent Saturday mocking undercover law enforcement at the rightwing Washington, D.C. rally that flopped.
Fewer than 100 people showed up for the event near the Capitol that was intended to hail those who stormed the building on Jan. 6 as unfairly treated “political prisoners.” Several extremist groups warned members to stay away from the event, fearing it was a “trap” by law enforcement to surveil and arrest them.
That was apparently the view of Trump Jr. — a supposed law and order enthusiast — who made fun of members of law enforcement in the crowd who weren’t very effectively “undercover.”
He derided the officers as an “absolute joke ... forced into these bullshit situations to entrap Americans.”
Trump Jr. did not seem to recall the real danger facing police officers at the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6 as rioters marauded through the Capitol for hours unfettered. More security precautions were taken this time around at a rightwing event.
His final dig was predictably against President Joe Biden, who he said should have spent as much time “being tough on the Taliban” — the group his dad made a deal with.