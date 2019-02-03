POLITICS

Twitter Tackles Donald Trump Jr. For Ripping Media After Washington Post Super Bowl Ad

People reminded him of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the reporter who was murdered last year.

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out on Twitter Sunday after The Washington Post aired a Super Bowl ad praising journalism, blasting the media’s “leftist BS” and suggesting journalists could save money by reporting the news “for a change.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Trump Jr. of the sacrifice made by journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last year. The CIA has said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the attack, which President Donald Trump has not acknowledged.

Others pointed out to the president’s son that a history of lies challenges his own family’s credibility. 

CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story mistakenly indicated Khasoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia. He was killed in Turkey.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jr. Jamal Khashoggi Twitter Super Bowl The Washington Post