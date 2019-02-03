Twitter Tackles Donald Trump Jr. For Ripping Media After Washington Post Super Bowl Ad

Donald Trump Jr. lashed out on Twitter Sunday after The Washington Post aired a Super Bowl ad praising journalism, blasting the media’s “leftist BS” and suggesting journalists could save money by reporting the news “for a change.”
Twitter users were quick to remind Trump Jr. of the sacrifice made by journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last year. The CIA has said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the attack, which President Donald Trump has not acknowledged.
Others pointed out to the president’s son that a history of lies challenges his own family’s credibility.
CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story mistakenly indicated Khasoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia. He was killed in Turkey.
