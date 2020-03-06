Donald Trump Jr. Shares Yet Another Strange Meme Of His Dad

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday took some time off from ranting on social media about his father’s rivals and spreading a conspiracy theory involving the Democrats and talking about the coronavirus outbreak to share yet another strange meme of his dad.

In a picture that the president’s eldest son posted Thursday on Instagram, Donald Trump appears to sport a — wait for it — man bun.

The photo is titled at the top, “There, Now Liberals Will Love Him,” and the caption reads: “Secret Trump Campaign tactics to win over leftists leaked. Hahahah seems legit!!!”

The president’s son ― who describes himself on Instagram as a “General in the Meme Wars” ― has previously shared an image of his father as Baby Yoda from the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” ...

... and as a meme of him carrying a shark, an animal that the president reportedly hates:

... and as the thumbnail of a video on the Pornhub website: