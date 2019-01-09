Donald Trump Jr. is getting called out for an Instagram message he posted that compared the proposed border wall to a zoo fence.
“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo?” the son of President Donald Trump wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday night. “Because walls work.”
Trump, who in the past has compared immigrants to a bowl of Skittles in which some of the candies were poisoned, was quickly slammed on social media:
