Donald Trump Jr. Says Border Wall Is Like A Zoo Fence Protecting You From Animals

Critics slammed the president's son over the Instagram message.

Donald Trump Jr. is getting called out for an Instagram message he posted that compared the proposed border wall to a zoo fence. 

“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo?” the son of President Donald Trump wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday night. “Because walls work.”

Trump, who in the past has compared immigrants to a bowl of Skittles in which some of the candies were poisoned, was quickly slammed on social media:

