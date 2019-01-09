Donald Trump Jr. is getting called out for an Instagram message he posted that compared the proposed border wall to a zoo fence.

“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo?” the son of President Donald Trump wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday night. “Because walls work.”

Trump, who in the past has compared immigrants to a bowl of Skittles in which some of the candies were poisoned, was quickly slammed on social media:

Immigrants as caged animals, from the First Son pic.twitter.com/nsAJRASvnM — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) January 9, 2019

@DonaldJTrumpJr is going to get to know life behind bars very soon. pic.twitter.com/7aAlPeIOe7 — Buisson (@Buisson2020) January 9, 2019

The son of the President of the United States just compared immigrants seeking asylum to zoo animals.



Good night, America. pic.twitter.com/T7VBCuU36w — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 9, 2019

I hope the First Son gets to find out just how efficient walls really are... pic.twitter.com/VD6I8Ihrvn — Norseman Actual (@NorsemanActual) January 9, 2019

They do say the quiet part loud, don't they? — KevDog (@kevdog) January 9, 2019

Just the first son equating poor brown people and children to animals. I wonder if this is gonna be received with the same outrage the “let’s impeach the mf” remark did. — Vivian Vacca (@ViviVacca) January 9, 2019

Actually I can't enjoy a day at the zoo right now. The National Zoo is currently closed due to the #TrumpShutdown — Unraveled (@just4hra) January 9, 2019