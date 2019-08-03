President Donald Trump once again promoted controversial British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins on Twitter Saturday morning.

Trump first retweeted a video from Hopkins’ account in which she railed about violent crimes allegedly committed by migrants who’d moved to Germany. The president later shared this post in which she called for London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim, to be ousted over the city’s knife-crime crisis.

The nipple-height Mayor of Londonistan has NEVER been so unpopular. He has MINUS approval ratings because we are stab-city.



London deserves better. Get Khan Out. pic.twitter.com/2bsvI0nenw — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 1, 2019

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at Khan in the past. The mayor has been highly critical of the president’s anti-Muslim policies and rhetoric.

Hopkins, a former contestant on the U.K. version of “The Apprentice,” in 2017 called for a “final solution” for Muslims following the Manchester Arena terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert.

She has also previously likened migrants to “cockroaches.”

In early July, Trump retweeted Hopkins’ praise of a number of far-right politicians including Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Hungary’s Viktor Orban:

Later in the month, Trump used one of Hopkins’ tweets to defend himself from accusations that he’d encouraged supporters to chant “Send Her Back” about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a rally in North Carolina:

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019