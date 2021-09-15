Donald Trump ranted about getting “f**ked” by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) because McCarthy initially blamed the former president for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, a new book claims.

Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their upcoming Trump White House tell-all “Peril” how he flipped out about McCarthy saying he bore responsibility for the violence.

“This guy called me every single day, pretended to be my best friend, and then, he fucked me,” Trump reportedly told Woodward and Costa for their book, excerpts from which CNN published on Tuesday.

“He’s not a good guy,” Trump added.

McCarthy has since reasserted himself as a staunch Trump apologist.

The book, scheduled for release on Sept. 21, also details Trump’s reported threat to withhold friendship from then-Vice President Mike Pence over his refusal to disrupt the election certification process and the steps that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley allegedly took to stop Trump from going “rogue” with nuclear weapons.