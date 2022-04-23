Trump Shrugs Off Kevin McCarthy Call: 'The Support Was Very Strong'

“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think [impeachment] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you resign,” McCarthy was recorded saying in the Jan. 10, 2021, phone call with Republican leaders.

In new audio released Friday, McCarthy had also said that Trump accepted some responsibility for the violent attack on the Capitol, which had been led by his supporters, who thought they could disrupt the congressional certification of Electoral College votes and ultimately overturn the 2020 election. McCarthy also said in that call: “I’ve had it with this guy.”

Trump denied to the Journal that he ever accepted any responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack, which began soon after Trump told a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

“No, that’s false. I never claimed responsibility,” Trump said.

Later Friday McCarthy said that he stood by his attack on the Times’ account, apparently because he didn’t follow through with his plan. The report by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin was based on passages in their new book, “This Will Not Pass.”

“I never asked the president to resign,” said McCarthy. “That’s what the book tried to say. So, no, I stand by what I said.”