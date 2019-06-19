MEDIA

What Year Is It? Twitter Users Torch Trump For Attacking Clinton In 2020 Kickoff

The president's Orlando rally even had "lock her up" chants.

President Donald Trump formally kicked off his 2020 reelection campaign on Tuesday night in Orlando, but in many ways it looked a lot like 2016.

Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton frequently, and the crowd replied with their ’16 chants of “lock her up.” 

Trump even toyed with keeping the same campaign slogan, at one point asking the audience to choose between 2016′s “Make America Great Again” and the apparent new slogan, “Keep America Great.” 

Trump’s critics panned the throwback speech on Twitter: 

