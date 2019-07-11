Trump Doesn’t Seem To Know Where The Kidneys Are Or What They Do

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that aims to help people suffering from kidney disease.
The order directs federal agencies to educate and treat people with early forms of the disease, encourages the use of in-home dialysis treatments instead of outpatient centers and offers reimbursements for lost wages and childcare to living donors.
But Trump made additional headlines for what he said while announcing the initiative.
“The kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing,” Trump said, adding:
“People that have to go this, people that have loved ones that are working so hard to stay alive, they have to work so hard. There’s an esprit de corps, there’s a spirit, like you see rarely on anything.”
In response, Trump’s critics offered him a free biology lesson: