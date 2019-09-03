President Donald Trump is accused of being “played” by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un over the advancement of the Hermit Kingdom’s weapons arsenal.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed North Korea’s missile test launches in recent weeks. But The New York Times reported Monday that U.S. intelligence officials now think Trump’s stance has actually let Kim “test missiles with greater range and maneuverability that could overwhelm American defenses in the region.”

The development sparked anger on Twitter, where MSNBC political analyst Rick Tyler said it was “hard to know who deserves more credit: Kim for successfully completing tests of a rapidly-deployable solid-fuel rockets that threaten the region including American bases or POTUS for allowing it to happen.”

Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” tweeted it was “shocking how easily Donald Trump got played by the most tyrannical communist leader in the world.”

Hard to know who deserves more credit: Kim for successfully completing tests of a rapidly-deployable solid-fuel rockets that threaten the region including American bases or @potus ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for allowing it to happen. https://t.co/JMjimTvlde via ⁦@nytimes⁩ — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) September 2, 2019

It is shocking how easily Donald Trump got played by the most tyrannical communist leader in the world. And just as stunning that Republicans across America have sat back and happily watched it happen.

The party of Reagan?

Not even close. https://t.co/3Eu60IsgG2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 3, 2019

Brilliant @SenateGOP @LindseyGrahamSC - Kim played Trump to buy more time for NK’s development of better weapons that can now reach American bases and our allies. — Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) September 3, 2019

Trump's desperation to maintain the fiction of 'friendship' with Kim Jong Un is becoming embarrassing now. I presume the point is to maintain the illusion of a foreign policy 'win' for the election. Kim is pretty clearly using that need to pressure Trump. https://t.co/5SeSsJydAO — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) September 3, 2019

N. Korean dictator #KimJongUn greases #Trump like a fry pan-makes an omelet of U-S defense policy. All things possible when the commander in chief in the #WhiteHouse isn't in command of strategic thinking. https://t.co/oqqdd2t5oM @nytimes — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 3, 2019

This is the most underestimated Trump story of this year. Kim has ridden Trump like a pony. #likeapony https://t.co/riuGGKRjud — JB Poersch (@jbpoersch) September 3, 2019

Trump, of course, can’t admit he’s been played, so the beat will go on with Trump defending Kim again and again, even after Kim probably bombs a country. https://t.co/Dv1E7HwYZ2 — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) September 3, 2019

How are we not freaking out?! Trump has weakened our place in the world and is helping dictators gain more power. We need to get him OUT. https://t.co/sOvzmflOJD via ⁦@nytimes⁩ — Genevieve Suzuki (@GASuzuki) September 2, 2019

Trump is succeeding- in doing us in https://t.co/estiH8lYn0 via ⁦@nytimes⁩ — Harvey J Kaye (@harveyjkaye) September 2, 2019

😂 yet another hysterical and frightening foreign policy failure from our degenerate racist and pathetic pathologically lying and failed @GOP republican ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/VM3RQTPtUj via @NYTimes — Tippery (@rwtippery) September 2, 2019