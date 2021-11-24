Donald Trump boasted that Kyle Rittenhouse is “a fan” of his as he revealed the Kenosha killer, freshly acquitted of homicide charges, visited him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the former president called Rittenhouse “really a nice young man” and a “really good young guy” who should “not have had to suffer through a trial” for shooting two men dead and wounding another during protests in Wisconsin last year.

Advertisement

Trump said Rittenhouse “called and wanted to know if he could come over and say hello.”

Trump posed for photographs with Rittenhouse and his mother.

Hannity showed a picture of the group on air.

Advertisement

The trial was “prosecutorial misconduct,” Trump rambled on, inexplicably adding that it was “happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.”