Trump's Surprise Pick For RNC Co-Chair Mocked As 'Very North Korean'

Donald Trump has named his picks for the new leadership team of the Republican National Committee, and already some eyes are rolling in response.
The former president wants North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley as chair, replacing outgoing chair Ronna McDaniel, and he wants daughter-in-law Lara Trump ― wife of Eric Trump ― as co-chair.
The move is not entirely without precedent: one of Ronald Reagan’s daughters, Maureen Reagan, was named co-chair in 1987.
The news caused Lara Trump’s name to Trend on X, but many of the messages weren’t exactly ones of support.
Some sarcastically welcomed the move, predicting it will backfire. Others pointed to some of her controversies, such as reports that a dog rescue charity linked to her was funneling cash to Trump properties. Some made cracks about her fledgling singing career. And still others noted that installing unqualified family members in key positions is a hallmark of autocratic regimes such as North Korea: