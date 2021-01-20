President Donald Trump’s last day in office was inevitably met with lots of snark on Twitter, the platform he was booted from earlier this month after inciting the U.S. Capitol riot.
Tweeters gleefully counted down the final hours of Trump’s presidency with mocking images and videos. Many used festive analogies to explain their anticipation of Trump being replaced by President-elect Joe Biden.
“It feels a bit like Christmas Eve, but you already know what you’ll get when you open the present,” wrote veteran journalist Dan Rather. “A restoration of American democracy, decency, and hope.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter