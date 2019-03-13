Notoriously thin-skinned President Donald Trump used Twitter to complain about the “one-sided hatred” of late-night comedy television shows against him on Wednesday morning.

But he cited a segment from “Fox & Friends” to make his point and, as some Twitter users subsequently noted, the Fox News morning show is hardly known for its impartiality with its decidedly pro-Trump stance.

“Jay Leno points out that comedy (on the very boring late night shows) is totally one-sided. It’s tough when there’s only one topic.” @foxandfriends Actually, the one-sided hatred on these shows is incredible and for me, unwatchable. But remember, WE are number one - President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

Trump followed up by describing late-night comedy shows as “unwatchable.”

“But remember, WE are number one - President,” he added.

The tweet came following a segment centered on former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno’s Tuesday interview on NBC’s “Third Hour of TODAY,” in which the comedian bemoaned the fact that “everyone has to know your politics” now.

Leno said he didn’t miss hosting the late-night show and added:

“I’d just like to see a bit of civility come back to it, you know? People say, ‘Oh, it must be easy to do jokes with Trump.’ No, it’s actually harder because the punch line of the joke used to be ‘That’s like the president with a porn star.’ Well, now the president is with a porn star. Where do you go with that? How do you get more outrageous than that?”

Check out Leno’s interview here:

Late-night comedians including “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers of “Late Night,” Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,” “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal” and James Corden of “The Late Late Show” regularly take aim at Trump with their monologues and skits.

None immediately responded to the president’s tweet.

But POTUS did face a barrage of criticism from other users, who also reminded him that the country was still in the midst of his national emergency (to fund his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall) and that previous presidents such as Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were also repeatedly mocked on TV.

Have you see the "one-sidedness" of Fox and Friends? I assume you didn't notice, right? — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 13, 2019

Comes with the territory of being POTUS. Check with your predecessors, especially Dubya. Being able to poke fun at ones leadership is still allowed in free & democratic nations last I checked, unlike in NK. https://t.co/UkFhUHwPz6 — Samir Madani 🛢 (@Samir_Madani) March 13, 2019

Did he just use the royal "we" https://t.co/wyLmEuIW1X — Emily Crockett (@emilycrockett) March 13, 2019

Yes, they are totally one sided, the truth side. — David Mulholland (@sohocomedy) March 13, 2019

Not unwatchable for me… Ratings have never been better! — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) March 13, 2019

Reminder that it's DAY 26 OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY! Can you feel it?



Looks like @realDonaldTrump is spending his Executive Time criticizing comedy shows.



Oh, and Trump wants to cut $25 billion from Social Security & hundreds of billions from Medicare.#WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/CvyvyKPHry — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 13, 2019

You are so thin skinned! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 13, 2019

Just like celebrities, comedians that kiss your ass are the only opinions that matter to you. https://t.co/196S1nXskk — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 13, 2019

Imagine if late night show monologues were all pro Trump?



‘You guys hear how the Left doesn’t want Nazis marching. Can you believe it? They are worried they will get replaced. Now who is afraid of losing jobs.’



(Applause Sign) — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 13, 2019

Trump has previously used his favorite social media platform to rage about actor Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

In February, Baldwin asked whether Trump’s latest attack on his role could constitute “a threat to my safety and that of my family.”