President Donald Trump’s Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and his now-nixed plans to talk with Taliban leaders at Camp David around the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks gave late night television hosts plenty to gripe about Monday.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah explained exactly why the story about Trump’s canceled secret meeting with the Taliban was “wild.”

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” explained why Trump doesn’t like women talking dirty:

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert answered Trump’s big question in his monologue and also posted this gag on Twitter:

Starting a twitter feud with @chrissyteigen is like trying to fight a hurricane with a sharpie. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 10, 2019

And Seth Meyers of “Late Night” noted how they were just two of the scandals that engulfed the president over the weekend: