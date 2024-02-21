Critics Celebrate As Trump Sabotages His Own Party’s Efforts Again: ‘Keep It Up’

Donald Trump trashed mail-in voting again, and people who wanted him to lose the election were all for it.
At a town hall event hosted by Fox News on Tuesday in South Carolina, host Laura Ingraham asked the former president to address voter concerns about mail-in ballots.
“What are you going to do to make sure we don’t have problems going forward?” she asked.
“If you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud,” Trump replied, repeating a lie he’s been telling for years.
“OK, well, there’s mail-in voting in Florida, and you won huge,” Ingraham shot back, referring to Trump’s 2020 victory in the state over President Joe Biden.
Trump has persistently attacked mail-in voting as rife with fraud, which he falsely claims cost him the 2020 election, even though he himself has voted by mail.
Following a disappointing midterm result for Republicans, party officials have amped up efforts to change voter attitudes about the process, encouraging Republican voters to request mail-in ballots and vote early.
Trump has both supported and then repeatedly undermined that messaging.
“Way to shave off a percent or two, Donnie. Keep it up,” Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, posted on X.
Other social media users who seemingly identified as Democrats encouraged Republicans to heed Trump’s message.
See a snapshot of the reactions to his remark below.