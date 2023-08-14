Former President Donald Trump praised Laura Loomer, a self-described “Islamophobe,” as “terrific” and “very special” in a video posted Sunday.

“You are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you. And in my opinion, I like that,” Trump tells Loomer in the video she shared on X, formerly Twitter. “I appreciate all of your support.”

Loomer, who said she spent time with Trump on Sunday at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, called it “the best day of [her] life.”

“There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do for him,” she wrote in a lengthy tweet. “Donald Trump inspires me to never give up, he inspires me to be a fighter, and he has inspired me for years, even before he was a candidate for President. Everyone who knows me knows I am President Trump’s biggest fan.”

“I will to move to DC to work for him and fight for him in the swamp where I will protect him from disloyal people…if he wants me to! I wouldn’t even think twice about it,” she added.

Trump is facing a potential fourth indictment, this time in Georgia, where state prosecutors may soon bring charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The New York Times reported in April that Trump had met with Loomer and hinted at hiring the far-right activist for a campaign role. But the Trump campaign rebuked that report, saying it would not hire Loomer.

Loomer, who has a history of calling Islam a cancer and Muslims “savages,” has long expressed her admiration for Trump.

She has also long attempted to secure a seat in politics herself. In 2020, she earned the GOP nomination for Florida’s 21st District and received praise from Trump, as well as endorsements from former Trump adviser Roger Stone and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). She ultimately lost to Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel. Last year, she launched her second campaign for Congress in Florida, which she also lost.

Throughout her campaigns, Loomer touted white nationalist and Islamophobic rhetoric that ultimately led her to being banned on multiple platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Uber, PayPal and Venmo. Her Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk bought the social media site last year.

In March 2022, Loomer went on white nationalist Jared Taylor’s podcast and said she was “a really big supporter of the Christian nationalist movement,” and that she was “going to fight for white people.”

In 2019, Loomer wrote on the platform Telegram: “Nobody cares about Christchurch. I especially don’t,” after a white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.