Trump Mocked For Historically Dubious Slam Of Letitia James

Donald Trump is always spewing falsehoods, but his latest accusation against New York Attorney General Letitia James is especially ludicrous ― and historically inaccurate.
The former president was speaking outside of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday when he attacked James, who is currently suing him, three of his kids and the Trump Organization for attempting to secure better bank loans, insurance rates and tax benefits by knowingly lying about the value of company assets.
But his attack failed in at least one aspect: historical accuracy.
You see, Trump blamed James for making Exxon decide to move its headquarters from the Empire State to Texas.
“She should be criminally liable for this, she did this to Exxon,” Trump said. “And they drove Exxon out of New York…They’re now living in Texas.”
Problem is: Exxon announced it was moving from New York in October... in 1989 ― 34 years ago, and 29 years before James was elected to the New York attorney general position.
You can see the video below.
As often happens when Trump makes a really stupid, easily checked, undeniably bogus claim, he inspired much mockery on X, formerly Twitter.
But one person was willing to concoct a scenario where Trump might actually be correct.