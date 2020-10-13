CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Monday named the lie told by President Donald Trump that just won’t die.
He then firmly debunked it.
Appearing on “CNN Tonight,” Dale began by dismantling to anchor Don Lemon some of the claims Trump made during his rally in Sanford, Florida, where the president, said Dale, “basically seems determined to run against a version” of Democratic nominee Joe Biden “that doesn’t exist.”
Lemon then aired footage of Trump repeating at the rally his 2016 campaign vow that his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was almost complete ― and that Mexico was paying for its construction.
“Oh my God. I can do the fact-check on this. And those people, they believe him,” said an incredulous Lemon.
Dale agreed.
“A lot of it is replacement fence,” the fact-checker explained. “And more importantly, tonight, Mexico is not paying for the wall.”
“American taxpayers are paying for the wall both from congressionally-appropriated money and money that Trump has basically seized from other stuff, like the military,” Dale added.
“This is the lie that won’t die,” Dale concluded. “It goes dormant for a while then it seems like around election time it magically returns. And no, Mexico is still not paying for the border wall.”
Check out the segment here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place