Trump Gaslights Twitter About How Americans Viewed Debate Performance

President Donald Trump says he won Tuesday’s presidential debate even though critics and even members of his own party slammed his performance and polls deemed Joe Biden the victor.
Trump took to Twitter Thursday to falsely proclaim himself the winner.
Really. See?
In reality (which, as a reminder, we still live in ― for now, anyway), Biden came out on top in numerous polls.
FiveThirtyEight.com said only 39.1% of voters thought Trump won the debate. Only 28% said so in CNN’s survey.
Meanwhile, a CBS News/YouGov poll said 41% thought Trump did a good job, while Data for Progress reported only 39% preferred the president’s performance.
Many Twitter users took the president to task for gaslighting.
Others brought receipts.
Others wondered if the president actually conferred with his team before posting the tweet.
One woman was pretty sure he was just pulling things out of his ass thin air.
A surprising number of people felt sorry that a nice little word like “etc.” had to be mixed up with a guy like Trump.
One person was willing to give the president the benefit of the doubt with the help of alternative facts.