Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele is the latest person to point out a way he believes indicates when President Donald Trump is lying.

“America, here’s your tell. Whenever the president says, ‘I heard,’ shut it down, stop it, call it a lie and move on because the next sentence, word, phrase out of his mouth will be a lie,” Steele told Nicolle Wallace on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“I don’t know who all of these people talking to him, telling him this information that he’s now spewing up,” added Steele, who urged the media “don’t write that story” whenever Trump “comes out with the ‘I heard’ or ‘people say.’”

Wallace suggested that Trump’s previous references to his “friend Jimmy” was also a telltale sign. “Jimmy’s never real,” she claimed.

“Jimmy doesn’t exist,” replied Steele. “Jimmy is in his head. Jimmy is running from this eyeball to that eyeball, OK, do you understand that? This is where Jimmy plays, he’s right here,” he added, pointing to between his eyes.

Earlier this week, CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale said Trump is usually about to lie “if he tells a story in which someone calls him ‘sir.’” Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, in April said another sign Trump had told an untruth was if he followed up with the phrase, “It’s true!”

Check out the segment from the 15-minute mark above.