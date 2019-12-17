President Donald Trump continues to tell lies at a breathless pace.

Trump as of last Tuesday, Dec. 10 had told 15,413 untruths during his presidency, The Washington Post’s Fact Checker column reported on Monday.

That’s an average of 14.6 lies for each of his 1,055 days in office.

Trump made 1,999 false claims in 2017 and 5,689 in 2018 — a total of 7,688 ― per the newspaper. He’s ramped up the untruths in 2019, however, hitting 7,725 falsehoods with three weeks still to go.

Fact Checker: Trump has made 15,413 false or misleading claims over 1,055 days

The Post put the uptick down to “the uproar over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president on July 25 — in which he urged an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 election rival — and the ensuing House impeachment inquiry.”

To cement Trump’s status regarding spreading disinformation, PolitiFact has awarded him its “Lie of the Year” award for the third time.

Read the Post’s full analysis here and the reaction to the news on Twitter below:

