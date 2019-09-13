President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his administration’s recent reversal of requirements for more energy-efficient lightbulbs.
Speaking at an event in Baltimore, Trump said the “number one” reason for his rollback of the rules (that were scheduled to come into force on Jan. 1, 2020) was because “the light’s no good” under more efficient bulbs.
“I always look orange,” he complained. “And so do you, the light is the worst.”
It echoed comments that Trump made at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday.
“I’m not a vain person,” he told his supporters. “But I look better under an incandescent light than these crazy lights that are beaming down on me.”
The Energy Department said the lightbulb rollback will return “choice to consumers.” Critics claim it will harm the environment and force households to spend more on energy.