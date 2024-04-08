Donald Trump Feuds With GOP Supporter Lindsey Graham Over Abortion

WASHINGTON ― Donald Trump attacked one of his top allies on Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham, on Monday after the South Carolina Republican and other conservatives criticized Trump’s comments on abortion earlier in the day, in which he declined to take a position on federal legislation limiting the procedure.
“Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his social media website, Truth Social.
The former president went on to say that Graham “doesn’t seem to understand” that Democrats “love this issue, and they want to keep it going for as long as Republicans will allow them to do so.”
“Many Good Republicans lost Elections because of this Issue, and people like Lindsey Graham, that are unrelenting, are handing Democrats their dream of the House, Senate, and perhaps even the Presidency,” he added.
The presumptive GOP presidential nominee then urged Graham to “spend more time focusing” on the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border “and the millions of people dying in senseless, never-ending Wars he constantly favors and promotes.”
Graham is one of Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress, repeatedly defending him from criticism from Democrats and others in his own party. Graham previously introduced a bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks, which social conservatives were hoping Trump would back ahead of the November election.
In a video on Monday, however, Trump bragged about engineering a Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade but suggested that it should be left up to the states to decide how to handle the hot-button issue, which has energized Democrats and put Republicans on the defensive.
Graham said he “respectfully” disagreed with Trump’s position and said that he would continue to advocate for a federal limit on abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions.
He also didn’t back down when asked about Trump’s comments directly targeting him on Monday.
“The states’ rights issue, I think, is not about the pro-life movement,” Graham told HuffPost. “It’s a political position that I think doesn’t make sense if you’re pro-life, because pro-life is about the well-being of the unborn child.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.