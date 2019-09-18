Donald Trump Sets Twitter Ablaze With ‘No Lindsey’ Dig

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) drew a sharp reaction from Donald Trump on Tuesday after he said the president’s “measured response” to Iran’s downing of a U.S. military drone in June had been interpreted by the Iranian regime as a “sign of weakness.”

Graham, one of the president’s most vocal supporters, appeared to suggest in a Twitter thread that Trump’s decision to call off a retaliatory military strike on Iran had emboldened its leaders, who he suggested were involved in drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend.

On Saturday, Graham advocated for the U.S. to consider attacks on Iranian refineries in response.

A great briefing by @VP Pence to the Senate Republican Conference regarding the attack on Saudi oil facilities.



It’s clear to me that such a sophisticated attack could not have occurred without Iran’s blessing and direct involvement. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

This is literally an act of war and the goal should be to restore deterrence against Iranian aggression which has clearly been lost. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

I applaud the Administration’s efforts to create a regional coalition, thoroughly brief the Congress on the actions taken, and come up with a plan of action to restore deterrence against an evil regime in Iran. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

The measured response by President @realDonaldTrump regarding the shooting down of an American drone was clearly seen by the Iranian regime as a sign of weakness. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

The problems with Iran only get worse over time so it is imperative we take decisive action to deter further aggression by the Ayatollah and his henchman. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 17, 2019

Trump, however, hit back on Twitter. “No Lindsey, it was a sign of strength that some people just don’t understand!” he wrote.

No Lindsey, it was a sign of strength that some people just don’t understand! https://t.co/EU8AvfH7j9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Trump’s snarky tweet predictably set the social media platform alight, given the president’s cozy relationship with Graham since Trump took office:

