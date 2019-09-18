Donald Trump Sets Twitter Ablaze With ‘No Lindsey’ Dig

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) drew a sharp reaction from Donald Trump on Tuesday after he said the president’s “measured response” to Iran’s downing of a U.S. military drone in June had been interpreted by the Iranian regime as a “sign of weakness.”
Graham, one of the president’s most vocal supporters, appeared to suggest in a Twitter thread that Trump’s decision to call off a retaliatory military strike on Iran had emboldened its leaders, who he suggested were involved in drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend.
On Saturday, Graham advocated for the U.S. to consider attacks on Iranian refineries in response.
Trump, however, hit back on Twitter. “No Lindsey, it was a sign of strength that some people just don’t understand!” he wrote.
Trump’s snarky tweet predictably set the social media platform alight, given the president’s cozy relationship with Graham since Trump took office: