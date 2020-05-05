‘Perfect Metaphor’: Twitter Users Mock Bonkers Music Choice At Trump Mask Event

President Donald Trump’s visit Tuesday to a Honeywell plant in Arizona that makes masks was marked by some unusual music choices amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump did not wear a mask during the visit, but he did don goggles.

And as he looked over a bin full of materials, the song “Live and Let Die” ― the Guns N’ Roses cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings tune written for a James Bond film of the same name ― blared over the sound system.

It’s not clear who selected the music, the White House or Honeywell. However, the Washington Times notes the tune is often featured at Trump rallies.

Other songs played during the visit ― including “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “Eye of the Tiger” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” ― are also staples of Trump’s political events.

But the choice of “Live and Let Die” in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic ― and on a day the president conceded the number of deaths could rise as sections of the country reopen ― struck some as the wrong note... but perhaps a perfect metaphor:

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

I'm sorry, but I just wasn't expecting this to be the day Trump went to a mask factory without a mask to touch all the masks while "Live and Let Die" blasts over the loudspeaker. https://t.co/UdfuvculCm — April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 5, 2020

Live and let die... No. really. https://t.co/IIaZmNXZ3M — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 6, 2020

