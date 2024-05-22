Donald Trump Wildly Suggests Biden Was Ready To Kill Him In Mar-a-Lago Search

Donald Trump on Tuesday ridiculously claimed that President Joe Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out” during the FBI’s 2022 search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, marking the first time in modern U.S. history that a former president accused his successor of trying to kill him, The Washington Post reported.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) chimed in on X that the Justice Department and FBI under Biden “were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.” She suggested she had warned Trump about it. “What are Republicans going to do about it?” she wrote.
The quadruply indicted president and his allies distorted boilerplate language in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant that authorizes deadly force if necessary.
The FBI said in a statement it followed “standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force.”
“No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter,” the FBI said.
The bureau already testified it chose a day Trump would not be on the premises for the raid and let the Secret Service know to prevent drama, the Post noted.
The “deadly force” conspiracy theories erupted on social media after the language emerged in court filings released Tuesday.
Trump and his campaign team took full advantage after a day in court in his hush-money trial.
“They were authorized to shoot me!” read the subject line of his campaign’s fundraising email, signed by him, the Post reported. “You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable. Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”
Earlier in the day Trump had mildly insinuated that Biden posed a threat to his life.
Biden and his administration “AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump faces charges of mishandling the classified documents and obstructing their retrieval in a trial that is now delayed. He also faces multiple charges in two cases centered on his alleged scheming to overturn the 2020 election.
