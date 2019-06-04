POLITICS

The Best Photos From The Anti-Donald Trump Protest In London

Trump impersonators, women dressed as handmaids, sculptures, blimps and signs protested the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom.

Protestors took to the streets of London and other cities across the United Kingdom on Tuesday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the second day of his official state visit to the country.

Throngs of protestors included Trump impersonators, women dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” and even dogs. The Trump Baby blimp also made a return.

The number of demonstrators had not been confirmed. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the capital demonstration.

Check out photos of key moments here:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

