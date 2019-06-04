Protestors took to the streets of London and other cities across the United Kingdom on Tuesday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the second day of his official state visit to the country.

Throngs of protestors included Trump impersonators, women dressed as handmaids from Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” and even dogs. The Trump Baby blimp also made a return.

The number of demonstrators had not been confirmed. Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the capital demonstration.

Check out photos of key moments here:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.