Cats famously DGAF about much.

And Larry, who is “chief mouser” to the British prime minister, lived up to that stereotype during Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Images going viral show the 12-year-old feline, who lives at the PM’s official residence, sheltering from the rain and refusing to move from under Trump’s presidential limousine ― dubbed “The Beast.”

Security incident in Downing Street after Larry the Cat tries to get inside The Beast.



He is currently sat underneath the car meaning it can’t move. pic.twitter.com/ZxQIwzOD4S — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) June 4, 2019

NBC’s Bill Neely lightheartedly described the incident, which occurred soon after Trump’s arrival for talks with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, as “a huge security issue.”

Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUK pic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) June 4, 2019

And Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America editor, noted how anti-Trump protesters had failed to delay Trump’s motorcade ― but Larry possibly had.

It’s not clear if Trump was actually inside the vehicle at the time, nor exactly how long the limo was momentarily delayed by Larry’s apparent act of passive-aggressiveness.

But the animal’s antics soon trended on Twitter, where the account @Number10cat, which honors the feline, chimed in:

The same feed has spent much of Trump’s three-day state visit to the U.K. trolling the U.S. president:

If you think I’m getting off this windowsill you’ve got another thing coming... #TrumpUKVisit

(Photo: @davidbrunnstrom) pic.twitter.com/x6qwBzczMP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 4, 2019

If President Trump tries to grab this pussy, then he’ll find out it’s got claws... #TrumpUKVisit — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 3, 2019

Larry, a brown and white tabby, was a stray when brought into Downing Street in 2011, during Prime Minister David Cameron’s time in office, to deter rats. He is listed on the U.K. government’s website as “Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.”