President Donald Trump just can’t stop reliving his 2020 election loss in a spoof movie trailer released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The mocking clip ― titled “Election Day” ― is based on the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” in which Bill Murray’s weather forecaster character gets trapped in a time loop.

“Donald Trump built his brand on being a winner, but now he can’t stop losing,” says the narrator in Noah’s Trump-themed video.

The segment “about a man who lost again and again and again” is cut with footage of news reports declaring Trump to have lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden and, then failing in his flurry of legal attempts to overthrow the outcome.

Check out the video here:

Forget Groundhog Day. Donald Trump can't stop re-living Election Day. pic.twitter.com/PahwZY2jnM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 3, 2020