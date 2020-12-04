President Donald Trump just can’t stop reliving his 2020 election loss in a spoof movie trailer released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”
The mocking clip ― titled “Election Day” ― is based on the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” in which Bill Murray’s weather forecaster character gets trapped in a time loop.
“Donald Trump built his brand on being a winner, but now he can’t stop losing,” says the narrator in Noah’s Trump-themed video.
The segment “about a man who lost again and again and again” is cut with footage of news reports declaring Trump to have lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden and, then failing in his flurry of legal attempts to overthrow the outcome.
Check out the video here:
