Trump's 9/11 Boast Sparks Hilarious 'Lost Trump History' Meme

President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim on Monday that he “spent a lot of time” with 9/11 first responders at Ground Zero has inspired a side-splitting Twitter series featuring totally fabricated moments of “Lost Trump History.”
Trump’s best-known action after the 2001 terror attacks was to brag in a radio interview that his building at 40 Wall Street was suddenly the tallest building in Manhattan. The boast was not only callous but untrue.
Trump also applied for and received $150,000 in federal recovery grants intended for small businesses affected by the Sept. 11 attacks, a New York Daily News investigation discovered, even though his properties were not damaged.
To ridicule the president’s most recent 9/11 claim, people on Twitter decided to come up with their own examples of all the amazing things in history Trump has (not) accomplished.
Lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, was one of the first Twitter users to jump on the #Lost Trump History trend, retweeting his favorite digs at the president to his 620,000 followers.