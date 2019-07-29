Trump's 9/11 Boast Sparks Hilarious 'Lost Trump History' Meme

President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim on Monday that he “spent a lot of time” with 9/11 first responders at Ground Zero has inspired a side-splitting Twitter series featuring totally fabricated moments of “Lost Trump History.”

Trump’s best-known action after the 2001 terror attacks was to brag in a radio interview that his building at 40 Wall Street was suddenly the tallest building in Manhattan. The boast was not only callous but untrue.

17 years ago, today, Donald Trump bragged about how his building was now the tallest one in downtown Manhattan since the Twin Towers fell. pic.twitter.com/XOQxAVAoL5 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 11, 2018

Trump also applied for and received $150,000 in federal recovery grants intended for small businesses affected by the Sept. 11 attacks, a New York Daily News investigation discovered, even though his properties were not damaged.

To ridicule the president’s most recent 9/11 claim, people on Twitter decided to come up with their own examples of all the amazing things in history Trump has (not) accomplished.

Lawyer George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, was one of the first Twitter users to jump on the #Lost Trump History trend, retweeting his favorite digs at the president to his 620,000 followers.

In 2019, astronomer Donald Trump discovered that the Moon was a part of Mars.



Invented the airplane and made the first powered flight in 1903, dubbed the Wright brothers "Losers & total hacks".#LostTrumpHistory — Myles F. Standish (@f_standish) July 29, 2019

Trump built Noah's ark and made all the Corinthians pay for it.#LostTrumpHistory — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 29, 2019

Here he is raising the flag at Iwo Jima.#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/fsm1pIowgU — Gohmertpile (@gohmertpile) July 29, 2019

Trump painted the Mona Lisa and gave the painting away because she wasn’t his type #LostTrumpHistory — ((Wry™)) (@RIWry77) July 29, 2019

Trump flew the Revolutionary War Airplanes across the Atlantic #LostTrumpHistory — Meredith (@meralee727) July 29, 2019

Trump was the first man in history to be in three places at once. On 9/11, Donald was downtown being a first responder WHILE he was in NJ watching Muslims celebrate WHILE he was in Trump Tower calling TV stations to brag about his building now being the tallest! #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/G1LiN9vi4k — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 29, 2019

"I wont call myself an astronaut, but I was there when we landed on the moon"#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/q4LBTKB4vf — Hambino, The Great (@Hambino15) July 29, 2019

2017: Donald Trump escapes Massacre at Bowling Green#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/ldaGr63j2I — Yossarian (@YoYo69498756) July 29, 2019

Who can forget those famous words uttered by Donald Trump when he stepped onto the surface of the moon?



“That’s one small step for me, one giant leap for me.”

#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/iA5AIZfOf1 — RealTomChapman 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@realTomChapman) July 29, 2019

DT was the 5th Beatle, But he didn’t stick around because he was so good he didn’t wanna upstage everyone else. #LostTrumpHistory — Stuart Worrell (@astudub) July 29, 2019

Sliced bread. I invented that. Many people don't know this. But before me it was just bread#losttrumphistory — Jack, like Costeau (@jacquesdem) July 29, 2019

Donald Trump was the creator of free range umbrellas. #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/yKgvufi907 — Juno Buchanan (@JunoBuchanan) July 29, 2019

Trump built the Great Wall of China and made the Mexicans pay for it — 🍦 𝕀𝕔𝕖 ℂ𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕞 𝔻𝕒𝕟 🍦 (@TheGiftOfMayhem) July 29, 2019

The first American to scale Mount Everest #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/4p1iK1rxLQ — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) July 29, 2019

Trump received a Purple Heart for not contracting an STD during Vietnam War. #LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/1bNChn3ApI — Marty & mom (@colleengrott) July 29, 2019