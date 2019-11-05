Donald Trump Boasts About 'Great' Lou Dobbs Calling Him 'Greatest President'

President Donald Trump knows how to take a compliment ― and turn it into self-aggrandizing folly. (See the video below.)
During a speech in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, the president quoted over-the-top praise from his Fox Business superfan, Lou Dobbs ― oh, sorry, the “great” Lou Dobbs.
Said Trump:
I was watching the other night the great Lou Dobbs, and he said when Trump took over, President Trump, he used to say, ‘Trump is a great president.’ Then he said ‘Trump is the greatest president since Ronald Reagan.’ Then he said ― then he said, ’No, no, Trump is an even better president than Ronald Reagan.’ And now, he’s got me down as the greatest president in the history of our country, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
The GOP crowd, there to support incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in his race against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, cheered the president’s questionable flex.
“Thank you. We love you too,” Trump replied.
H/T Media Matters