Donald Trump 'Loves' That Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Running For President

Former President Donald Trump said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s race for president is “great for MAGA” and that he “loves” that Kennedy is running.
“RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far,” Trump wrote Wednesday on social networking site Truth Social. “He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America.”
Kennedy on Tuesday named Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential running mate. Shanahan is a 38-year-old Silicon Valley lawyer and the ex-wife to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She donated $4 million to the super PAC American Values 2024, which backs Kennedy. The super PAC aired a campaign ad for Kennedy during the Super Bowl in February that featured footage from a 1960 ad for Kennedy’s uncle John F. Kennedy.
Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee in the race, claimed in his Truth Social post that Shanahan is even more liberal than Kennedy. But he kept his ire aimed at the top of the ticket.
“Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!! It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!”
Kennedy’s own family has been outspoken against him for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines. Kennedy’s sister Rory Kennedy called her brother’s campaign “dangerous” because a vote for Kennedy could take a vote away from President Joe Biden.
“I feel strongly that this is the most important election of our lifetime, and there’s so much at stake. And I do think it’s going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states,” Rory Kennedy told CNN on Tuesday. “And I do worry that Bobby just taking some percentage of votes from Biden could shift the election and lead to Trump’s election.”
Another of Robert F. Kennedy’s sisters, Kerry Kennedy, visited the White House on St. Patrick’s Day and wrote that Biden makes “the world better.”
Kennedy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.