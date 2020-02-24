Village People OK With Trump Playing 'Macho Man' Before India Speech

We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.”

With the latest use of “Macho Man” in India, we are being inundated and can no longer remain silent.

Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is “perfect[ly]” legal.

He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line.

Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music.

Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation.