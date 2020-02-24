Village People OK With Trump Playing 'Macho Man' Before India Speech

Although acts like R.E.M., Aerosmith and Rihanna have demanded President Donald Trump not play their music at rallies, ’70s disco act Village People has no problem with it.
The band’s iconic 1978 hit “Macho Man” played loudly as the president entered a rally in Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday, according to Newsweek. The Trump campaign has played both “Macho Man” and the group’s other megahit “Y.M.C.A.” at events.
By while other artists have sent the Trump campaign cease-and-desist letters, the Village People sent what amounts to a thank-you note via the band’s Facebook page.
“Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect[ly]’ legal,” the statement read. “He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line.”
Although the Village People’s roots are deeply embedded in gay culture, and the Trump administration has spent the last three years dismantling legal protections for transgender and gay people, a Village People spokeswoman told HuffPost the band’s hands are tied.
“The fact that Donald Trump is legally using the songs has nothing to with gay support of the group,” she said. “The law is the law and there’s nothing that can be done to stop Donald Trump use at this time,” she said.
Read the full statement below:
We have received numerous requests demanding that we prevent or ban President Donald Trump’s use of our songs, particularly “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man.”
With the latest use of “Macho Man” in India, we are being inundated and can no longer remain silent.
Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is “perfect[ly]” legal.
He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line.
Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music.
Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation.