President Donald Trump drew scorn and ridicule on Twitter with his latest bizarre and baseless attack on mail-in ballot voting.

Trump has repeatedly attacked voting-by-mail in recent weeks as states push to expand the process in a bid to ensure the safety of citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 103,000 people nationwide.

It’s even earned him a blunt fact-check from Fox News host Chris Wallace.

The president’s latest claim, made in the Oval Office on Thursday after signing an executive order on social media, suggested children in California were raiding mailboxes and handing ballots “to people that are signing the ballots down the end of the street.”

“They grab the ballots,” said Trump. “You don’t think that happens? There’s ballot harvesting,” later adding: “You don’t think they rip them out of mailboxes? It’s all the time, you read about it, you can read about it. Take a look.”

Check out the video here:

President Trump: "Anybody in California that breathing gets a ballot."



Reporter: "Mr. President, that's not true." pic.twitter.com/OjfccRD6EU — The Hill (@thehill) May 28, 2020

There have, however, been no reports of that happening.

Instances of serious fraud from mail-in voting as a whole are also very rare.

Twitter users were quick to debunk and poke fun at Trump’s statement:

Californian here. 🙋🏻‍♀️

No they do not do this. — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 28, 2020

Imagine if he spent this much time talking about the GRU. https://t.co/tfwf2ShGGs — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) May 28, 2020

Yep.

I live here and it’s all the rage with the kids.

Raiding mailboxes for ballots.

I tell them, “go play video games”, but all they wanna do is go outside and raid mailboxes. https://t.co/pAFwJzsH4K — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 28, 2020

I know that’s what I did as a young’un in the Midwest. Cow-tippin’ and ballot-stealin’. Right after watermelon-spikin’. What terrific memories. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) May 28, 2020

CA mail-in voter here. I received a text when I updated my registration, when my ballot left the Registrar's office, when it hit my mailbox, when it left my post office, when it was received by the Registrar's office and when it was counted. SIX texts for one ballot. He's LYING. — Charlene E. (@u2charlene) May 28, 2020

It's been well-known for years that teens' misbehavior centers on their overwhelming desire to vote. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 28, 2020

Next week it will be dogs opening the mailboxes and chewing up the ballots. — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) May 28, 2020

STAFFER: “Who let the President watch Little Rascals again?!” https://t.co/W6o0AtMGrq — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 28, 2020

Again, the data suggests voter fraud is exceptionally rare. Trump can make stuff up all day long but it doesn't change the facts. This does, however, make clear he will do anything, including putting your life & your family's at risk to win in November. https://t.co/Feqw0s7MY7 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 28, 2020

Glad that someone's FINALLY talking about the epidemic of lawless kids who turned their backs on booze and reefer and now get their teenage kicks by stealing ballots from mailboxes and distributing them specifically to people who... aren't registered to vote. Wait, what? https://t.co/2jr0KzNvBr — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 28, 2020

Are “kids raiding mailboxes” this year’s version of Mexican caravans? — Boyd Rogers (@BoydLRogers) May 28, 2020