President Donald Trump has once again gone on a rant about what he perceives as the unfair coverage of him from some sections of the press.
In two late-night tweets Wednesday, Trump claimed, without offering any evidence, that “the mainstream media has NEVER been more dishonest”:
It’s unclear what programming on the networks prompted his tweet.
In the second tweet, Trump railed against network anchors who he claimed had “quickly leaked the contents” of an off-the-record White House luncheon:
