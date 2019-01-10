POLITICS

Donald Trump Tosses Out Another Media Conspiracy Theory In Late-Night Twitter Rant

Trump said the mainstream media was "truly the Opposition Party" and accused it of working with Democrats.

President Donald Trump has once again gone on a rant about what he perceives as the unfair coverage of him from some sections of the press.

In two late-night tweets Wednesday, Trump claimed, without offering any evidence, that “the mainstream media has NEVER been more dishonest”:

It’s unclear what programming on the networks prompted his tweet.

In the second tweet, Trump railed against network anchors who he claimed had “quickly leaked the contents” of an off-the-record White House luncheon:

