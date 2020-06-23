POLITICS

Donald Trump Makes History... Err, 'Hustory'... With Latest Weird Twitter Typo

Twitter users taunted the president over his “hustoric” post.

History repeated itself on Donald Trump’s Twitter feed Monday.

Or should that be “hustory.”

The president added to his long list of previous spelling mistakes on the platform with this post:

Twitter users were quick to mock Trump over his latest online gaffe:

