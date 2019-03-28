Beware The Trump ‘Manimal’ In Monstrously Funny ‘Late Show’ Spoof

President Donald Trump “is going to go full animal” now that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is complete, according to former White House insider Steve Bannon.

Bannon told Yahoo News that Trump would use the report, which found no collusion between the campaign and Russia, as a way to “bludgeon” his political opponents and ignore House requests for documents.

But what exactly does it mean to go “full animal?”

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has some ideas, including a throwback to the short-lived ’80s TV show “Manimal.”