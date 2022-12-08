Donald Trump Poses For Photo With Conspiracy Theorist At Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday was photographed with a QAnon conspiracy theorist in Mar-a-Lago, weeks after the widely condemned dinner he hosted at his Florida home for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Liz Crokin shared a post including the pictures on her Truth Social account following a fundraiser hosted at the former president’s Florida club.

“Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago,” she wrote, adding that part of her speech at the event focused on “Pizzagate.”

The debunked conspiracy theory alleges that Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant Comet Ping Pong harbored a child sex trafficking ring operated by former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and her then-campaign chairman, John Podesta.

Crokin said she brought up the controversy surrounding fashion brand Balenciaga — around their contentious holiday ad campaign displaying children with BDSM accessories — and what she described as the Trump administration’s efforts to fight child trafficking.

The former president appeared to address attendees, making a “surprise” appearance at the event.

“You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you’re going to be back,” he said.

Crokin calls herself an investigative journalist and claims she is working to “expose child trafficking” in her Truth Social bio.

Trump’s photos with Crokin come two weeks after Trump hosted Ye and Fuentes at the Florida estate. The meeting has been scrutinized by some members of his party.

The president later said he “knew nothing about” Fuentes.

Trump announced he is running for president in the 2024 election last month, following a lackluster performance by Republicans in the midterm elections.

The GOP managed to win a narrow majority in the House, but Democrats maintained control of the Senate.

Following Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia runoff election Tuesday, some Republicans have criticized Trump and his decision to stick to his lies about the 2020 election.