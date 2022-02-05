Politics

Twitter Wits Have Suggestions For Donald Trump's New DJ Gig At Mar-a-Lago

"I fought the Law (and the law won). Please, please play that one," joked one.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump may have found his true calling: DJing at Mar-a-Lago, cranking up “amazing” music, and busting loose until the very “late evening.”

That’s what he promised he’ll be doing Friday and Saturday in a statement sent to Mar-a-Lago members and shared by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Critics groaned, imagining an endless loop of Trump’s rally favorites, like (ironically) “YMCA.”

Quipsters had some other playlist suggestions:

Others had more general commentary about the former president’s weekend gig:

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Donald TrumpTwitterMar-A-Lago