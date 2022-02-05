Twitter Wits Have Suggestions For Donald Trump's New DJ Gig At Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump may have found his true calling: DJing at Mar-a-Lago, cranking up “amazing” music, and busting loose until the very “late evening.”
That’s what he promised he’ll be doing Friday and Saturday in a statement sent to Mar-a-Lago members and shared by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
Critics groaned, imagining an endless loop of Trump’s rally favorites, like (ironically) “YMCA.”
Quipsters had some other playlist suggestions:
Others had more general commentary about the former president’s weekend gig: