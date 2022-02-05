Twitter Wits Have Suggestions For Donald Trump's New DJ Gig At Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump may have found his true calling: DJing at Mar-a-Lago, cranking up “amazing” music, and busting loose until the very “late evening.”

That’s what he promised he’ll be doing Friday and Saturday in a statement sent to Mar-a-Lago members and shared by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Here’s a note that was sent to Mar-a-Lago club members this week, advertising the former president as disc jockey. pic.twitter.com/shfLBPOPU1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2022

Critics groaned, imagining an endless loop of Trump’s rally favorites, like (ironically) “YMCA.”

So "My Way" and "YMCA" on an endless loop? — Richard Tafoya (@richardtafoya) February 4, 2022

Who wants to hear the Village People again? pic.twitter.com/L5VpzkcEFg — Tgage (@tgagemurphy) February 4, 2022

Is he going to have Macho Man on an endless loop? pic.twitter.com/uqDjztneKC — Jim Acosta's Mic (@for100days2) February 4, 2022

I mean, how can you not get down and get funky with this hipster spinning platters that matter, amirite? pic.twitter.com/pj4FQ73alM — Paul Dodd (@umphd) February 4, 2022

Quipsters had some other playlist suggestions:

Hey Donnie! How about this Beatles number? pic.twitter.com/9uS66fyqZC — Mediocre Tweets (@JurisprudenceNJ) February 4, 2022

This one isn't too bad either. pic.twitter.com/mxyoopsoCW — JP (@HeroinHatesYou) February 4, 2022

I got a million of em pic.twitter.com/i55GAUCQx3 — Mediocre Tweets (@JurisprudenceNJ) February 4, 2022

He’s going to play the mixtape Kim Jong-un made for him, isn’t he? — Mass Formation Michael (@Merv515) February 4, 2022

First song: I fought the Law (and the law won). Please, please play that one. — Jeff Cook (@Jeffcook897) February 4, 2022

He'll be playing all the hits including...

Steal Away (the election version)

Hoax

I Don't Care (the Melania remix)

Two Fine People (on both sides)

Don't Stop Me Now (a duet with Merrick Garland)

and, of course, the Russian National Anthem — howiewmg (@hmsmarlboro) February 4, 2022

Others had more general commentary about the former president’s weekend gig:

Some presidents raise money for humanitarian issues and some help with struggling democracies and free elections. Then there are those who DJ. — Iagirl (@sonjabegonia76) February 4, 2022

It's good to see him finally moving on. Is he available for weddings and bar mitzvahs? — Greg Mason (@GregMason) February 4, 2022

He’ll be working the omelette bar Saturday morning. 🍳 — Francesca Diasio (@Francesca1Diasi) February 4, 2022

Best part is the knob who wrote this used the term “disc jockey”. Is it 1987? Will he pop in some Dionne Warwick and hold up a lighter? — CATaylor (@CATaylor15) February 4, 2022