President Donald Trump on Saturday morning dismissed a report that he was plotting a potential reality TV show comeback with “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett.
The Daily Beast reported Thursday, citing multiple sources, that the pair have “sporadically kept in touch” since Trump’s 2016 election victory and “discussed reviving their creative partnership, pitching each other details on potential TV projects to be filmed after the presidency.”
A politics-themed version of “The Apprentice” was one idea floated ― called “The Apprentice: White House” ― reported the news website.
Representatives for Burnett denied the claims to The Daily Beast at the time, describing them as “absolutely false.”
Trump chimed in on Twitter early Saturday, calling it “false reporting!”