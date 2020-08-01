Donald Trump has finally started to (occasionally) wear a face mask in public to protect himself and others around him from the spread of COVID-19, after weeks of refusals that assisted in turning the issue into a culture war.

And “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has the spoof exclusive on what the president says behind his covering.

The Comedy Central show this week dubbed comments previously made by Trump over footage of his Monday visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina, which is working on components of a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.

“What is he talking about? What are you talking about?” Trump is depicted as asking in one part of the parody clip.

“Ah, fuck,” he simply says at the end.

Check out the comedy bit here:

Let's go Behind the Mask as President Trump wanders around a laboratory pic.twitter.com/zvt14uimgA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2020

