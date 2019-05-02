Trump Reignites War On Christmas In May, But Twitter Users Aren’t Having It

President Donald Trump offered yet another strangely out-of-season shoutout to Christmas on Wednesday night and once again took credit for people saying “Merry Christmas.”
Speaking at an interfaith dinner ahead of Thursday’s National Day of Prayer, Trump said:
“Now everyone’s very proud to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again. There was a time when we went shopping and you wouldn’t see ‘Merry Christmas’ on the stores, you’d see a red wall and it wouldn’t say that, it would say ‘Happy Holidays’ or something, but it wouldn’t say ’Merry Christmas.’ We’re back to saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again in this country and that’s something I consider a great achievement because it really spells out what’s happening.”
Trump has made ‘Merry Christmas’ a regular talking point, even outside of the holiday season. He’s brought it up in October and in July of both 2017 and 2018.
The random May Day shoutout to a holiday still 238 days off had Twitter users ready to wreck the halls: