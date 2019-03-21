Trump also griped about approving those final arrangements. The president ― who was not invited to the funeral and went golfing instead ― authorized the military arrangements, such as the transport of McCain’s body, pallbearers, a band and a horse and caisson. However, different parts of the funeral were handled by other organizations. Congress, for example, authorized McCain lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump’s funeral comments came amid days of renewed attacks on the late senator.

“I was never a fan of John McCain and never will be,” Trump said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, he called McCain “last in his class” and accused him of sharing the Russian dossier.

Trump’s critics slammed him on social media for his continued attacks on the late senator as well as his complaint that he wasn’t shown enough gratitude over the funeral:

Nixon at his worst was never as loathsome and twisted as this man, who is simply a terrible human-being. Does Trump think he could have stopped McCain’s state funeral (to which Trump was asked not to attend)? Not possible, Congress would passed a veto proof law overruling him! https://t.co/fQU1SjlkzQ — John Dean (@JohnWDean) March 20, 2019

If the President had actually planned Senator McCain’s funeral it would have been catered with Macdonald’s. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) March 21, 2019

I just want to be clear.



Trump is attacking a deceased war hero.



Because the dead guy didn’t thank him for his funeral.



Which he couldn’t.



Because he’s dead.



But Trump approved the funeral.



Except he didn’t.



Congress did. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) March 20, 2019

In Ohio, speaking to a military group, @Realdonaldtrump says he gave John McCain "the funeral he wanted" and never got a thank you note but "that's okay, we sent him on his way."



THERE IS NO BOTTOM FOR THIS VILE AND DERANGED TYRANT — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) March 20, 2019

Enough, @realDonaldTrump, Enough!



John McCain was an inspirational public servant and sacrificed so much for our country. https://t.co/GqGipdyWZx — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 20, 2019

Herr Trump now claims credit for the McCain funeral! He says “as president” he had to “approve” it. BS! Lying in state at the Capitol was up to Congress, not POTUS. This despot has the gall to say a hero’s burial is within his control. What a putz. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 20, 2019

Trump just attacked Senator McCain & his family again, because he says no one thanked him for McCain’s funeral. Funeral arrangements in the Capitol were made by Congressional leaders. Trump had nothing to do with it. It’s a new pathetic low for Trump & the spineless & silent GOP. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 20, 2019

This whole clip, from the man who wasn't even invited to McCain's funeral, is incredible. "We sent him on the way." https://t.co/lPmFTGH1xf — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) March 20, 2019

Here's a reminder of what Trump was doing during John McCain's funeral: pic.twitter.com/BI16fRKPHC — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 20, 2019

I don’t remember any of the fanfare from McCain’s funeral that Trump wants credit for. I remember Meghan McCain’s incredible speech https://t.co/28SfPIw50s — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) March 20, 2019

You didn't get a THANK YOU? Seven months later you're whining like a sociopath about not being THANKED? You did NOTHING for this funeral. To the contrary, u had to be shamed into lowered the flag to half mast. Somehow each day u manage to sink to new despicable lows...#JohnMcCain https://t.co/TVDvVlR6cQ — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 20, 2019

I disagreed with John McCain a lot, but I never thought he was anything other than a patriot willing to lay down his life for his country. I have no idea why the President and others feel the need to tear down the reputation of a war hero, particularly after he has died. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 20, 2019

Definition of insanity: wanting the dead to thank you for their funeral. — romy reiner (@romyreiner) March 20, 2019

Trump is trying to claim credit for “approving” McCain’s funeral, where he was honored and lay in state. If I outlast Trump, I’m going to claim credit for his funeral, and for the fact that nobody decent showed up. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 20, 2019

"I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted...I didn't get a thank you." HOW IS THIS HAPPENING https://t.co/C6vorOZYrX — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 20, 2019

There’s speaking ill of the dead and then there’s reproaching the dead for not thanking you for carrying out their funeral plans. https://t.co/EPbkTs08Q9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 20, 2019

The President of the United States is quite angry that a dead man wasn’t thankful for his great funeral.

There is no bottom. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 20, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump, YOU didn’t give John McCain anything. He got the funeral he earned for his extraordinary service to our country. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 20, 2019

"It's reaching a point of boredom for all of us. McCain is getting some kind of amusement out of it that he's still in the guy's head,"said Mark Salter, McCain's longtime friend & co-author. "He obviously craves the admiration that John received in life." https://t.co/IR65J7AyFu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 21, 2019

You know... one day we will have to endure a state funeral for Donald Fucking Trump. A hero and statesman’s sendoff for this vile POS. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) March 20, 2019

BREAKING: OLD MAN YELLS AT DEAD MAN FOR NOT BEING GRATEFUL FOR FUNERAL pic.twitter.com/JqeoiqY4LF — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) March 20, 2019