Donald Trump Suggests His Dream Debate Foe Is... Meghan Markle?!?

Former president and current GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump may be avoiding debating his fellow Republicans, but there is one high-profile person he’d be happy to have a battle of words with.

And it’s ― wait for it ― Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday, Trump told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt that he’d be down to debate the Duchess of Sussex in a heartbeat.

To be fair, Trump didn’t bring up the idea first. Hewitt mentioned it while discussing the 50th anniversary of the “Battle Of The Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Hewitt noted to Trump that “90 million people watched that, 90 million people.”

“And the only thing I think that might draw an audience that even approaches that would be if you were to sit down with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They don’t like you much. Would you do that for the ratings?” Hewitt asked.

Although Trump was skeptical of Hewitt’s assertion that the two royals aren’t fond of him, he seemed very open to the idea of sitting down with them ― for reasons both personal and professional.

“Well, I don’t know that they don’t like me,” Trump said. “I said that I don’t think they are very appropriate, what they’re saying, what they’re doing, and I didn’t like the way [Markle] dealt with the queen.”

Trump said he thought the late Queen Elizabeth II “was an incredible woman,” and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “treated her with great disrespect.”

He added: “And I didn’t like it. And I didn’t like the idea that they were getting U.S. security when they came over here.”

Returning to the question of whether Harry and Meghan dislike him, Trump acknowledged, “Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”

Still, he told Hewitt he was open to the potential ratings bonanza of debating the Duchess of Sussex.

“Oh, if you want to set it up, let’s set it up,” Trump said. “I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.”

The discussion is below.

Donald Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he would “love to debate” Meghan Markle:



“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen ... I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/vc7KpzTaeJ — The Recount (@therecount) September 6, 2023

Since Markle is not running for higher office and Trump has avoided debating the people who are actually challenging him for the Republican presidential nomination, users of X, formerly known as Twitter, openly wondered what a debate between the two would accomplish.

The man is laser-focused on the issues that really matter to the American voter. https://t.co/qZUnyuezRp — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) September 6, 2023

“When needing to rile up the base, look for the nearest black woman and go insult her.”



- The MAGA Creed - Rule 3 - https://t.co/2XbEVyX0oJ — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 6, 2023

Willing to debate Meghan Markle but not Mike Pence https://t.co/H4CB6WRT6f — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) September 6, 2023

Debate her for what? What a small, petty idiotic man https://t.co/ohA7AKpKJz — sassy-redhead-says-what? 🐞🦉🦋 🌈 (@redheadb3) September 6, 2023

Will this spark rumors of Meghan Markle becoming Joe Biden’s VP running mate? https://t.co/kjhLgc5CIK — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 6, 2023

Please tell me we are not going to waste even a single moment discussing this.... https://t.co/wIvrkjFHq4 — Cecilia Muñoz (@cecmunoz) September 6, 2023

he'll debate Meghan Markle but not Chris Christie https://t.co/RM5nHxXk5A — Ghost of GC🌻 (@gtconway3dg) September 6, 2023

Because he hates black women. He's also terrified of black women. He's also racist AF. Meghan would mop the floor with him. https://t.co/JVI23WTJCZ — MomsThoughts™ (@MomsThoughts) September 6, 2023

