Donald Trump Says Melania Trump Hates Him Doing This 1 Thing, But He Ignores Her

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump revealed to supporters at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Sunday what his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, hates him doing on stage because she says it’s “not presidential.”

Trump, who waged a war on the LGBTQ+ community during his presidency, attempted to stir the audience by mocking transgender athletes as he vowed to ban trans people from competing in women’s sports if he wins back the White House in 2024.

Advertisement

Trump referenced cases in weightlifting and swimming to make his point.

“What? Should I do this one or not?” Trump asked the crowd. “Because you know, our first lady hates it when I do. She, she says, she said, ‘Darling, I love you so much, but this is not presidential when you do the weightlifting, this is not presidential, or when you do the swimming thing, it’s not … or when you dance off the stage.’”

“She said, ’Sir,” Trump continued, appearing to be on the cusp of diving into his widely-mocked “tears in their eyes” routine, before correcting how his wife addresses him. “No, she said, ‘Darling, I love you, I love you, but this is not presidential. You don’t dance off the stage. This is not presidential.’”

According to Trump, though, he told Melania Trump: “Look. We got a year to go. Everybody loves us. I love everybody. The country’s going to hell in a hand-basket. Let’s do a little dancing.”

“Technically, she’s probably right. But what the hell?” he added to the audience.

Watch Trump’s comments here: