A waxwork of Donald Trump typing on his cellphone was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, which opened Wednesday.

Presumably, though, his favorite platform Twitter isn’t on the screen. The former president has been banned from social media following his incitement of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

An effigy of former first lady Melania Trump stands nearby.

“He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough,” visitor Marwa al-Haddad told the Associated Press.

Waxworks of Trump made headlines during and after his presidency.

In 2017, a topless feminist protester groped a statue of the then-president during its official unveiling at the Madrid Wax Museum in Spain.

Madame Tussauds Berlin placed its depiction of Trump into a dumpster before the 2020 election:

Madame Tussauds London redressed its Trump statue in golf clothes following his election loss to President Joe Biden:

