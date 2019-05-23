President Donald Trump’s wild Wednesday gave late-night comedians plenty to joke about.

Stephen Colbert, the host of “The Late Show,” delivered a Stormy Daniels-themed zinger as he noted that “America’s step-daddy is angry”:

Seth Meyers of “Late Night” asked why Democrats had met with Trump at all.

“First of all, he’s never kept his word on any promise he’s ever made to them, and second, he’s fighting Congress on literally every front related to their investigations,” Meyers said.

“So why are you meeting with him?” he added. “That’s like responding to someone’s birthday e-vite by writing ‘I resent the day you were born,’ and then still clicking ‘will attend.’”

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused the president of being “engaged in a cover-up.” And during his Rose Garden press conference, Trump declared that “he doesn’t do coverups.”

“And if anyone says otherwise, he’s willing to pay them hush money,” “The Late Late Show” host James Corden cracked.

Corden also unveiled the (spoof) cover for Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming book: