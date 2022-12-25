What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpChristmasTruth Social

Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal

The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump wished a “Merry Christmas” Saturday that wasn’t so full of peace and goodwill ― but plenty full of himself.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” the former president wrote.

Pre-ghost-visits Scrooge couldn’t have put it any better.

The Jan. 6 committee’s final report blaming Trump for the 2021 insurrection following his lies about the 2020 election appears to have dampened his holiday spirit. But not his baseless insistence that he was cheated.

He called the report a “hoax” and the election “rigged.” But he did appear to accept a smidgeon of accountability for the Capitol siege. “I had almost nothing to do with January 6th,” he wrote.

He also made disputable claims about his polling numbers of late after officially launching his third bid for the presidency last month.

On Friday Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, described Trump’s culpability in the coup attempt thusly: “This is not an Agatha Christie novel,” he said. “We know exactly whodunit.”

