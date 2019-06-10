MSNBC Host Burns Trump By Saying Mexico Is Treating Him Like A 'Man-Child'

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace came up with a metaphor to describe the current situation between Donald Trump and Mexico that any parent can appreciate.

On Friday, the president backed off imposing a 5% tariff on all goods entering from Mexico after claiming our neighbor to the south had just agreed to try to stop illegal crossings on its southern border.

However, The New York Times reported Saturday that the border enforcement deal was made months ago and had nothing to do with Trump’s recent tariff threats.

The president also tried to claim that Mexico had agreed to immediately start buying large quantities of U.S. agricultural products, but Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. would not confirm the deal Sunday.

Bloomberg News spoke to three Mexican officials who said they were unaware of any agreements on agricultural purchases like the one Trump touted.

On Monday, Wallace said that the president’s handling of the situation was classic Trump:

“Threaten, back down, then declare victory and ignore every last one of the facts, and attack the media every step of the way,” she said.

Wallace then compared Mexico’s relationship with Trump to a mother sick of her kid’s bad behavior.

“To me, this seems like in parenting, when the child cries wolf so many times, and then at the end, Mexico’s the mom and they’re like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re done with this phase of our diplomatic relationship with you, man-child,’” she said.

You can see the segment below: